'Had Told Uddhav Thackeray To Revive Ties With BJP': Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne

Shiv Sena leader and Lok Sabha member Shrirang Barne who recently joined the Eknath Shinde camp along with 11 other MPs, claimed that he along with other MPs had suggested Uddhav Thackeray revive ties with their former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leader also claimed that the saffron party had played a significant role in his own victory in the previous two general elections.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Friday, Shrirang Barne said that he and other MPs had asked Thackeray to once again ally with Shiv Sena's former partner, the BJP. "However, Uddhavji Thackeray was not in favour of snapping ties with the NCP and the Congress," Barne told reporters, PTI reported.

'BJP played a major role in my victory': Shrirang Barne

According to Barne, who has served as Maval's representative in the Lok Sabha for the past eight years, the saffron party played a significant role in both his victories in the general elections of 2014 and 2019. "The BJP had 60 per cent to 70 per cent share in my victory from the Maval constituency. I never criticised the policies of the (BJP-led central) government."

Adding further he said that on behalf of Sena MPs, Rahul Shewale told Thackeray that Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the face of the BJP-led NDA's campaign in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. "We told Uddhav Ji that in 2024 (polls) also, PM Modi will be the face,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray not a face for 2024 LS polls: Sena rebel Rahul Shewale

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Shewale said that Uddhav Thackeray was not a "winnable" face for the 2024 general elections and it was crucial for them to tie up with the BJP.

"I raised the issue of leadership for the Lok Sabha election during a meeting with Thackeray. Sanjay Raut, who was also present, gestured toward Thackeray as the face of the election. I told him that we respect Thackeray but we have to be realistic. He cannot be the face for the Lok Sabha polls," Shewale told PTI.

Shewale further asserted that many Sena leaders were eager to form an alliance with the BJP and run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)