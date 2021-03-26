Hailing India-Bangladesh Ties, AK Abdul Momen Thanks PM Modi For Gift Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Dhaka's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday praised India and its contribution to friendly nations in the form of COVID-19 vaccines, as leaders of the two countries came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh.

"India has joined us to celebrate our independence together. India has always helped us all the way. We are glad that we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh together," said Momen on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit ot Dhaka. READ | PM Modi's Bangladesh visit highlights how important the country is for us, says Doraiswami

The Foreign Minister also appreciated India for honouring the father of the nation - Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 in recognition of his 'outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.'

"India and Bangladesh are true friends and we are proud of it. Today, India's Eastern Border is safe and defined. We also reached a consensus on water sharing without any disputes. Bangladesh is a land of peace and coexisting and we will continue to uphold this," Momen said. READ | Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan hails PM Modi's leadership, wants better relations with India

Speaking on India's gift of 2 million vaccines to Bangladesh, the Foreign diplomat said PM Modi played a leadership role in fighting the global Pandemic by ensuring that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches all rich or poor countries. Thanking PM Modi for gifting additional 1.2 million vaccines to Dhaka on its golden jubilee, Momen promised to buy 5 million vaccines from India every month.

"We being the most densely populated country, negotiated with India to share the vaccine. PM Modi assured his counterpart Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina of providing Coronavirus vaccines and kept his word. India provided 2 million vaccines to Bangladesh for free. Even today, India has gifted 1.2 million vaccines to our country on its 50th anniversary. After this, we will buy 5 million vaccines every month from India," the Minister assured.

AK Abdul Momen also said that he looked forward to a new Indian subcontinent where the countries can improve the connectivity of all river roads. "It will be good for both nations and their partnership on buying renewable energy. I am looking for a day where we do not need a passport to visit either country," he said.

The Minister said he will make a courtesy call to PM Modi and share his thoughts about better connectivity and the road map for the next 50 years.

PM Mosi's Bangladesh tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to participate in the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it his first foreign visit after the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak. PM Modi received the invitation to be a part of its 50th Independence Day celebrations and to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina. During his visit, PM Modi gifted 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh. The vaccines will arrive by a special Air India flight on Wednesday afternoon.