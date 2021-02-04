Hailing Rihanna & Greta, Chidambaram convolutes Questions For Jaishankar, Foreign Ministry

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for its statement on certain foreign entities over India's farmer protests and termed pop singer Rihanna's and climate activist Greta Thunberg's tweet as a wake-up call for the MEA. Slamming the MEA with a startling argument, Chidambaram asked when it would realize that people concerned about issues of human rights do not recognize national boundaries. The senior Congress leader further questioned MEA's response to the military coup in Myanmar and asked why it was deeply concerning.

He also demanded to know why MEA issued statements on the internal matters of Sri Lanka and Nepal. Further, Chidambaram asked why PM Modi commented on the assault of the Capitol building in the US allegedly by 'Trump storm troopers'. The Congress leader noted that it was sad for S Jaishankar - a 'erudite and worldly-wise' man - to have allowed the MEA to issue such a statement under his purview.

It is good that Rihanna and Greta Thunberg can wake up the MEA.



Come on MEA, when will you realize that people concerned with issues of human rights and livelihoods do not recognize national boundaries? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 3, 2021

Why did MEA comment on the military coup in Myanmar? Why is it “deeply concerning” to the MEA?



Why does MEA regularly comment on issues that are “internal” to Sri Lanka and Nepal? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 3, 2021

Why did the PM of India comment on the assault on the Capitol building in Washington by the Trump storm troopers?



It is sad that someone erudite and worldly wise like Mr S Jaishankar should allow such puerile reactions by the MEA? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 3, 2021

What Chidambaram isn't saying

Chidambaram's questions, while pointed, somehow manage to gloss over the fact that there has been no 'genocide' as alleged in certain quarters, whereas India's statements with regards to Nepal and Sri Lanka have generally been measured and the insurrection at the US Capitol and the coup in Myanmar are legitimate attempts to subert democracy, whereas the current government in India has a historic mandate. The Congress and Opposition's current strength, or lack thereof, in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also appeared to have escaped Chidambaram's notice, as on Thursday morning he continued his line of attack at the MEA, taking issue with the statement about the Parliament having passed the farm bills. Chidambaram, who was the architect of the Congress manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, also hasn't explained the party's U-turn as it had made the same recommendations then.

MEA’s statement reads “The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector”



That is a travesty of the truth. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 4, 2021

The record of the Rajya Sabha and the video record will show that there was not a full discussion, microphones of some MPs were muted, and a call for division (that is a vote) was summarily rejected. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 4, 2021

If MEA distorts the truth on a matter where there is a record, who will believe MEA’s other statements?@DrSJaishankar — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 4, 2021

MEA slams foreign propaganda

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a statement after a few foreign individuals and entities commented on the ongoing farmer protests. The MEA said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said. The statement has been retweeted by the official Twitter handles of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) @PMOIndia and PM Modi's personal handle @narendramodi as well.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

India's statement comes after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and others meddled in the farmers' issue. The ministry has also used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. After the External Ministry's official statement, many Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide.

