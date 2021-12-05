Haji Yunus Faces Murderous Attack In UP A Day After BSP-to-RLD Switch; 40 Bullets Fired

The convoy of newly-inducted Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Haji Yunus was attacked by unknown miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday. According to the UP Police, 40 shots were fired upon his convoy when he was travelling back from a wedding ceremony held in the Nai Mandi Chowki area.

The attack took place at a bridge near the Bhaipura village of Nai Mandi. It is being claimed that the assailants were fully prepared to attack the leader and intercepted his vehicle. When Yunus' convoy halted in the area, miscreants jumped out of a car stationed there and opened fire. At least five people were hit by the bullet shots and injured during the incident. The RLD leader has managed to escape unscathed.

"Yunus was traveling to Mirzapur village. At the bridge, a car was standing. They came out and fired at his convoy. Five people were injured during the incident and he believes his nephew Anas carried out this operation. Anas is currently in jail," said Bulandshahr SSP in a video posted on Twitter.

Haji Yunus joins RLD

It is pertinent to mention here that the attack took just a day after Haji Yunus joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal. On December 4, Yunus, who was the head of Bulandshahr Sadar Block, bid adieu to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Considered to be an influential face in the region, he had previously contested on a BSP ticket from the Bulandshahr assembly constituency. In Delhi, RLD's national president Jayant Chaudhary inducted Haji Yunus as a member. According to the leader, he joined RJD after being 'impressed' by its policies.

Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls by its ally Samajwadi Party (SP). In the 2017 UP election, RLD contested 277 seats but managed to win only from the Chhaprauli constituency.