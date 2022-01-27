Hamid Ansari's 'intolerance' Assessment Gets BJP Riposte: 'Should Ex-VP Speak This Way?'

After Hamid Ansari's 'intolerance in India' remarks at a decidedly agenda-driven forum, the Bharatiya Janata Party questioned whether it was 'right of him' to say so as the Former Vice President of India. At a virtual event organized on the theme of “Protecting India’s Pluralist Constitution” by 17 organizations including Indian American Muslim Council which is perceived to take an anti-India stance on many occasions, Ansari accused the Centre of perpetuating intolerance in India.

'Not the first time...'

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain that as the former Vice President of the country, Ansari should avoid going to such platforms, and added," And even if he chooses to go, he should refrain from making comments like 'there is intolerance in India, the minorities are being sidelined' as they are really unfortunate."

Hussain went on to claim that there is no better place for the Indian Muslims than India and no better leader than Prime Minister Narendra Modi who works on the principle 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, and sabka vishwas'. "Today, the situation is such that there is no ruckus, no riots, only peace," the Bihar Minister said.

The Bihar MLA also underlined that this was 'not the first time' that Ansari was doing this and underlined that he had made a similar statement in the Parliament while retiring as the Vice President. Also, he cited this one time on International Yoga Day when he had refused to attend the event as the Vice President even when then-President Pranab Mukherjee had marked his attendance.

'All programs for Indian citizens, not for a particular community'

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli also questioned Ansari's comment on the international platform. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's past work, he said, "Every program till now is targetting the Indian citizens, no program is Hindu Muslim, Christian, Sikh or Jew specific. So when this is the case, why is he claiming otherwise on the international platform?"

"He (PM Modi) works day and night to ensure that India's image and prestige grow so that India becomes an attractive foreign investment destination, but some people have made this an agenda that they will pick up an isolated incident and make it seem like the whole country is like this," he further said.