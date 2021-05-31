Hammerblow To Opposition As Central Vista Politics Fails; Union Min Shows Congress U-turn

The Centre on Monday has taken on the Opposition after the Delhi High Court approved the continuation of the construction work of the Central Vista project that entails the building of a new Parliament. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that a false narrative has been spread on Central Vista by Opposition parties for quite some time.

While slamming the Opposition, Puri said, "When Meira Kumar was the Lok Sabha Speaker in 2012, she had an OSD who wrote a letter to the then Secretary of the Ministry of Housing stating that a decision has been taken that a new Parliament building should be built."

He further stated, "A false narrative is being created about the Central Vista project. It was decided long before the pandemic. It is necessary to build a new building of Parliament because the old building used to come in seismic zone 2, if there is a strong earthquake, now this building is in seismic zone 4."

"At the time of independence, our population was close to 350 million. We need a place in the Parliament House so that Members of Parliament can sit. This demand has been made since Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. Total expenditure is around Rs 1300 crore," Puri added.

Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccination expenditure, the Union Minister also said, "It is being said that Rs. 20,000 crores are being spent on the COVID vaccination program. The Center has allocated 35,000 crores for vaccination. There is no shortage of money for vaccination, there is enough money. Availability of vaccine is a different matter."

Delhi HC Rejects Plea To Halt Central Vista Construction

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to halt the construction of the Central Vista project amidst the lockdown due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, and also slapped a cost of Rs.1 lakh on the petitioner. "In view of the aforesaid matter, since workers are staying on-site, there is no need to pass any directions. It's a motivated petition and doesn't seem to be a genuine one," said a division bench of the high court presided over by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh while turning down the petition.