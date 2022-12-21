'Hampering National Security': BJP Schools Congress Over Tawang Clash, Bharat Jodo Yatra

The BJP slammed Congress for raking up the Tawang clash issue and staging a protest in front of the Mahatama Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises.

On Wednesday, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addressed a press conference and lashed out at Congress for raising questions on the Indian Army's valour by politicising it and playing with national security. He also attacked Rahul Gandhi as COVID-19 restrictions are being flouted in his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

'Congress wants to break morale of Indian Army': BJP

"When our brave Army shows its valour at the border and every citizen of India feels proud. At that time, Congress and Rahul Gandhi make several attempts to break the morale of the forces but they are unable to do so. Because the morale of the army is higher than the Himalayas as they are being backed by a strong leadership that is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They (Congress) always disrupt the proceedings of the parliament as the discussion is not their agenda but they only want to create a ruckus. Be it Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, or Rahul Gandhi no one has the answers to the questions as to why they signed an MoU with China's communist party and why it wasn't published in the published domain," said Gaurav Bhatia.

He further said, "Be it Doklam, Galwan, or Tawang, there has been a change in the policies. The army has been given a free hand under the leadership of PM Modi. The infrastructure on the border has been improved. We saw that around 300 Chinese soldiers were pushed back, this is the strength of our Armed forces."

"But the opposition doesn't understand their responsibility as they are politicising the issue that concerns national security. I want to ask them, When the Chinese entered 19 km inside the Indian territory in 2013, What steps did Congress take at that time? They even said that if they will reveal the status of the border then China will get infuriated," he said

The BJP spokesperson added, "Indian army has always showcased their bravery but still, Rahul Gandhi says that our Armed Forces have been thrashed by the Chinese. The shameful remarks about our valiant heroes, every now and then, by Rahul Gandhi and now Mallikarjun Kharge are extremely unfortunate. This proves that Kharge has become the party's president but still the remote control is with Gandhi's family. They should apologise before the whole nation."

BJP on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Launching an attack on Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhatia said, "What are they trying to prove by Bharat Jodo Yatra as the country is already united but Congress is the one that breaks. It's clearly visible that whoever has spread the hate, whoever has been involved in anti-national activities, has been an integral part of the 'Bharat Todo' Yatra."

"As we are witnessing how COVID-19 cases are again on the surge in some foreign countries. After this Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi reminding him of his responsibilities as a citizen and asked him to follow COVID guidelines. I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi please don't do this. You are just taking out this Yatra to enjoy the power but this will endanger the lives of common people. They even spread rumours about the India-based COVID-19 vaccine. Now that India has managed to control the deadly virus and now these people are risking the country as few topics are above politics."