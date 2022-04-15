Hanskhali Horror: CPI(M) Leader Lashes Out TMC Govt; Says 'rapes Common In Bengal'

In a major development, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) member Hanan Mollah has targetted the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government alleging that Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee has been encouraging crime in the state. The comments of the CPI(M) leader come in the wake of the horrendous Hanskhali rape case where a minor girl died after allegedly being gang-raped.

Lashing out at TMC MP Saugata Roy, the CPI(M) leader asked what took him so long to comment on the ghastly incident. It is pertinent to mention that Saughata Roy, on Thursday, contradicting an earlier statement by CM Banerjee, said that the Hanskhali rape case should not be tolerated.

Mollah said that West Bengal is witnessing barbaric rape cases and added that 90% of criminals in the state are from the ruling TMC party. Notably, in the Hanskhali incident, a TMC leader's son, who is currently in police custody, is the prime accused. "Rapes are common in Bengal," Hannan Mollah lamented.

Mamata Banerjee on Hanskhali rape case

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the veracity of the rape claim made by the Hanskhali victim's parents. She asked as to why there was a delay in filing a complaint and suggested that comments on it be made only after a thorough investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the Prevention of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 even consensual sex is considered rape if a minor girl is involved.

Banerjee's insensitivity while commenting on the Hanskhali incident was met with heavy criticism. Even her own party members like Mahua Moitra and no,w Saughata Roy, have condemned the alleged gang rape. Moitra earlier said that she is completely against such incidents and such incidents should not be tolerated.

Hanskhali rape case

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped, while attending a birthday party in Hanskhali on April 4. Later the minor scummed to her injuries on that very night. Her parents filed a complaint to the police on April 9.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Hanskhali incident. In its detailed order, the Calcutta HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI. The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the Central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.