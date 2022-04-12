Hanskhali Rape: BJP's Roopa Ganguly Slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Remarks On Victim

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal Roopa Ganguly has slammed Mamata Banerjee over her statement on an alleged rape of a minor in Nadia district's Hanskhali, saying that such remarks are not befitting the post of the Chief Minister.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her address at the inauguration of the revamped 'Milan Mela', on April 11, raised several questions on "whether the girl was actually raped or was it an affair that got her pregnant". CM Banerjee also questioned the delay in filing a police complaint. The parents of the class 9 student had reportedly filed a complaint four days after the incident.

Ganguly, hitting out at the Bengal CM said that Banerjee should call a press conference and answer questions if she knows everything about the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused is a Trinamool Congress (the party which CM Banerjee heads) leader's son. The victim was reportedly attending a birthday party with the accused in his house on April 5 when she was allegedly gang-raped.

According to the police complaint filed by the parents of the minor girl, she was bleeding profusely after returning home from the party and died later that night.

NCPCR takes cognizance; PIL filed in Calcutta HC

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken "serious cognizance" of the matter. NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo has asked the CM to adhere to the law of the land and not the sharia law.

The NCPCR chief said, "Serious cognizance has been taken. The WB CM HAS TO FOLLOW the law of the land and not the sharia law. She was a minor and the accusations are of gang rape, cannot be consensual. We have sought a report from district authorities".

In another update to the case, a PIL has been filed by Advocate Anindya Sundar Das in the Calcutta HC, asking for a CBI enquiry in the case. Police have already arrested Brajagopal Goala, the accused, and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The second arrest was made early on April 12, a senior police officer informed.

"We have arrested another person this morning. He was present at the birthday party. His involvement is been investigated. We have found discrepancies in his versions of the incident. Two others, who attended the party, have been detained for questioning," the police officer said, PTI reported.

