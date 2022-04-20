Hanskhali Rape Case: BJP Submits Preliminary Report; Suggests 'critical Evidence Erased'

After upping the ante against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on the Hanskhali rape incident, the BJP fact-finding committee submitted its preliminary investigation report to the BJP National President J P Nadda on Wednesday.

The committee constituted by the opposition BJP to investigate the facts in the matter verified the events of the case by talking to the family of the victim, and other people related to the matter. The BJP leaders also claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had tried to shield the prime accused - the TMC leader's son. They have further alleged that all critical shreds of evidence have been erased.

The committee comprising five members of the BJP, including MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Khusbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury.

'Critical evidence erased': BJP

"We have submitted a preliminary report to BJP national president JP Nadda about whatever we observed on the ground. We held a discussion over it and he took a first-hand knowledge of the matter. We will submit a larger comprehensive report and submit it to him as soon as possible," Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, one of the panel members told ANI.



"In this case, all the evidence has been erased from the victim's house to the crematorium by the administration. Police are not working and there is an atmosphere of fear among the people of the village. The family members of the deceased do not even know whether she has been burnt or not. Family members are being threatened by the accused side," Chaudhury said.



The BJP MLA believes that the truth will emerge during the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

When asked about the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, Chaudhury replied, "The law and order situation is dire. Girls are in danger. Every day, there is violence. Who, under this situation, will attend the summit?"

Hanskhali rape case

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents, who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, who is the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday. Reportedly, it is alleged that the state government had cremated the victim hurriedly prior to the issuance of a death certificate.

