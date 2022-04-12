Hanskhali Rape Incident: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Says 'TMC Protecting Criminals' In WB

Amid growing uproar over the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in West Bengal's Nadia district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statements on the incident have invited the ire of opposition parties, with the BJP calling for a 12-hour strike in the state.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her address at the inauguration of the revamped 'Milan Mela', raised several questions on "whether the girl was actually raped or was it an affair that got her pregnant".

Banerjee's insensitivity towards the incident prompted the BJP to launch a fierce attack on the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the TMC is harbouring criminals in the state.

"Rapes are happening openly in the state and the TMC is now justifying the rape," Naqvi told Republic.

BJP leader Amit Malviya, reacting to the West Bengal Chief Minister's 'shocking' statement, accused Banerjee of trivialising the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Sharing a video of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks, Malviya, in a series of tweets, accused the West Bengal CM of defending the accused.

"Mamata Banerjee’s crass comment on the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Hanskhali is not just abhorrent but also steeped in gross illegality. Sexual intercourse with a minor is rape. It is a crime. Her murder is a crime. Bengal CM shamed the victim and defended the accused," Malviya tweeted,

Shocking statement by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who trivialises the brutal rape and murder of a 14 year old girl in Nadia’s Hanskhali. She questions the victim and asks if it was a love affair or a case of unplanned pregnancy gone awry!



Because the accused is TMC leader’s son. pic.twitter.com/ZaMFL73T03 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Patry's West Bengal unit, through its official Twitter handle also attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement. Following the incident, in a mark of protest against the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl in Hanskhali, West Bengal BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh on Tuesday, April 12.

Hanskhali rape incident

The developments pertain to an incident that took place in Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a TMC leader's son.

The family of the girl has registered a complaint against the TMC leader's son and the accused has been arrested.

(Image: ANI/PTI)