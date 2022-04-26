'Hanuman Chalisa A Matter Of Faith, Can Be Played On Loudspeaker': Congress' Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge, Jitu Patwari felt there is nothing wrong in reciting Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker, as it is a matter of faith. "The recitation of Hanuman Chalisa is necessary. I read it myself. It is a matter of faith. There should be no restriction on the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers," said Patwari while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Patwari stated that similar to how Sundar Kand is recited across places, Hanuman Chalisa should also be recited. It's a matter of faith. "I myself organise a big event every year in which Hanuman Chalisa is recited over loudspeakers. But this should not be done only out of vengeance. So there should be no dispute on this," he added. Recently, Congress organised a big event on Hanuman Janmotsav.

On the contrary, another Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Lakshman Singh batted for banning loudspeakers altogether. "Banning loudspeakers would be a good decision. There will also be no riots, people will get relief. Neither Ram is deaf nor Allah. What will some 'fools' tell and teach the power that runs this world?"

Row over Hanuman Chalisa recitation on loudspeakers

The Hanuman Chalisa controversy snowballed in Maharashtra as MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were apprehended by the Mumbai police after they vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence. However, after withdrawing the vow, forced by vehement protests by Shiv Sainiks in front of the Rana couple's residence, both Ravi and Navneet Rana were sent to judicial custody after being charged with sedition. The next hearing is scheduled for April 29.

The entire episode of recitation of Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker began, when Maharashtra's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 or MNS will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Mosques in Maharashtra.

Similar demands were made by the Bajrang Dal and Sriram Sena in Karnataka to ban loudspeakers in Mosques. They threatened to play Bhajans at 5 am as a protest against Azaan (Muslim prayers) from mosque loudspeakers.

In a swift move in Rajasthan, the Ajmer administration banned loudspeakers at all public and religious places to curb noise pollution in the region. In addition, flags with religious symbols were also banned in the rural and urban areas of the district. The order came into effect on April 7.

Meanwhile in an open threat, Popular Front of India (PFI) Mumbra (Mumbai) President Matim Shekhani warned that if anybody touches the loudspeaker, he will not be spared.

Image: ANI, Representative