Hanuman Chalisa Faceoff: BJP Delegation To Meet Navneet, Ravi Rana At Khar Police Station

After Mumbai Police arrested independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, BJP on Saturday informed that the party's delegation will visit the Khar Police Station - where the Ranas are detained - at 9 PM. While speaking to the media, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lambasted the Maharashtra government's 'Mafia Raj' and stated that this is going to be the end of the 'Ravanraj'. He further quipped why is Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray uncomfortable with Hanuman Chalisa despite being a son of Hindu Samrat? Somaiya further added that he will be meeting the Ranas in the police station. It is pertinent to mention here that Navneet Rana had earlier sought Devendra Fadnavis and Narayan Rane's help.

BJP delegation to visit Khar Police station

"Hindu Hruday Samrat Bala Saheb Thackeray's son is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and someone is not allowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa? They are not Shiv Sainiks but goons. Ravanraj of this scammer and Mafia government is about to get finished. I will meet Ravi Rana & Navneet Rana and will tell them that the whole of Maharashtra is with you," he said.

Navneet, Ravi Rana apprehended by Mumbai Police

Amidst the ongoing row over loudspeaker usage in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside independent MP Navneet Rana's residence in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)