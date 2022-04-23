Hanuman Chalisa Faceoff: Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Shiv Sena Wants To Hide Their Failure'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday briefed the media on the Hanuman Chalisa faceoff. Fadnavis blamed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena administration for diverting "attention from real issues."

"Shiv Sena wants to hide their failure. Why is there a problem if Ravi and Navneet Rana wants to recite the Hanuman Chalisa? Why so many (Shiv Sena people) have gathered as if the Couple is coming to attack? Shiv Sena thinks they will get sympathy by doing this. What is happening is absolutely wrong," Fadnavis said.

He added, "To hide their failure Shiv Sena is saying it is BJP sponsored. To gain sympathy and to hide their failure they give such statements."

On BJP leader Mohit Kamboj's car allegedly being attacked by a huge mob near Matoshree in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday, Fadnavis said, "It is matter to see how Police will investigate the case.

Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana & MP Navneet Rana call off agitation

MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana, who planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', have decided to call off their agitation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday.

"Our aim was fulfilled, though Ravi Rana and I couldn't reach 'Matoshree' (CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence), Hanuman Chalisa that was supposed to be chanted by us was chanted by bhakts outside the CM's residence," Navneet said, adding that Shiv Sena has become the party of goons.

After the couple announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa, several Shiv Sena party workers gathered outside Matoshree to stop the two from going ahead. Furthermore, many others gathered in front of the couple's residence and started protesting against them. The Ranas alleged that Shiv Sena workers are trying to attack their house.

The development comes at a time when Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s loudspeaker ban demand continues to remain on a boil. MNS had demanded that high-decibel loudspeakers should be removed from atop mosques in Maharashtra or else they will place Hanuman Chalisa.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil stated that instructions have been issued to all Shiv Sainiks to go back from the protesting site and action will be taken against the Rana couple if they do not follow the order to maintain peace.