Hanuman Chalisa Faceoff: Mumbai Police Collecting Video Proof Against Ranas For Analysis

The Mumbai Police is collecting video and press conference footage of independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana for 'analysis'. After the duo was arrested in an unprecedented turn of events on Saturday, the Mumbai Police informed that the Ranas would be presented before the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday, April 24. In the meantime, video evidence was being collected against the couple to present in the court.

"Khar police will present Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana in the Bandra Holiday Court tomorrow. Police are collecting all the videos & press conference footage of the couple for analysis," the Mumbai Police informed in a statement.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Amravati MP Navneet Rana & her husband MLA Ravi Rana arrested. The duo has given a written complaint to Mumbai Police, requesting to book CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut & all 700 people who were present outside their residence pic.twitter.com/HAIGfryYHC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Navneet, Ravi Rana arrested by Mumbai Police

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks.

"A case is registered at Khar Police Station against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar PS," said the Mumbai Police.

Before being taken into custody, Ravi Rana said that Police are trying to forcibly take them from their residence and added that they will not bow down. "Police are trying to take us from here. We will recite Hanuman Chalisa. You may file 10 cases against us. We will not bow down," Ravi Rana proclaimed. The BJP has also come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.