Hanuman Chalisa Faceoff: Navneet Rana Calls Off Protest Outside Matoshree, Slams Shiv Sena

Independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Saturday responded strongly to the demonstrations by Shiv Sena workers outside her residence, condemning the lawlessness in the MVA-ruled state. The Amravati MP stated that she has put in her heart and soul to reach a position in politics and she wasn't a terrorist as claimed by Shiv Sena. She lashed out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that he had misused his power by deploying police force to prevent them from reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray clan. Her husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana meanwhile announced that they were calling off the drive to Matoshree, in view of PM Narendra Modi's visit in the state.

Navneet Rana told the media that Shiv Sena is spreading hooliganism, calling the party ‘gunda’ sena. "Shiv Sena goons have also attacked our house in Amravati. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mumbai to attend the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards Ceremony on Sunday, we do not want any chaos ahead of his visit,” she added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has disrespected Hindutva: Navneet Rana

“If the police department allows us to visit Matoshree, I will go immediately. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten his roots. He had disrespected Hanuman Chalisa, they only promoted Hinduism until the party got votes and since then they have disrespected Hindutva. I have been promoting and praising Hindutva and will continue doing so at any cost,” Navneet Rana stated.

Navneet Kaur Rana furthered her salvos against the MVA administration, stating, “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is habitual to sending people behind the bars and he has no concern over issues like ST workers, unemployment in the state.”

The Amravati MP added, “We decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Chief Minister’s residence ‘Matoshree’, however, Hanuman bhakts in large numbers are already reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of Chief Minister’s residence. Actual Shiv Sainiks who were ready to serve the nation at any cost have already left with Balasaheb Thackeray.”

She further requested PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to pay attention to Maharashtra and protect the citizens of the state from goons.

“Shiv Sainik has become goons and now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, with his supporters, are spreading hooliganism in the state. The Chief Minister is making the situation like Bengal in Maharashtra by spreading violence and hooliganism.” Navneet Rana added.

Hanuman Chalisa row: Shiv Sena protests outside Navneet Rana's residence

Major drama unfolded in front of Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena supporters staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday. On Friday, Azzan vs Hanuman Chalisa row intensified when Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence.