Hanuman Chalisa Faceoff: Navneet Rana Shifted To Byculla Jail, Ravi Rana In Taloja Prison

In a key development pertaining to the Hanuman Chalisa faceoff in Maharashtra, independent MP Navneet Rana has been shifted to Byculla women's jail on Sunday while her husband, MLA Ravi Rana has been taken to Taloja jail from Santacruz police station hours after the couple was sent to judicial custody.

Earlier in the day, a holiday bench of Bandra court remanded the couple in 14-day judicial custody, a day after they were apprehended for "creating enmity between different groups", rejecting the police's demand for their custody.

Rana couple booked for sedition, sent to judicial custody; 13 Sena workers held for protest

Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana were booked under charges of sedition by the Mumbai Police. They had earlier given a call for the recital of Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree - the personal residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which triggered angry demonstrations by Shiv Sena workers.

"Charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 124-A (sedition) are made out against them as they had challenged the government machinery and made remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," public prosecutor Pradip Gharat said. The bail application will be heard on April 29.

Under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, the offence of sedition is committed when any person, by words or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law.

Separately, Police have arrested 13 Shiv Sena supporters for allegedly protesting outside the Khar residence of the Ranas on Saturday. They were released later on bail.

An FIR was also registered against an unidentified person for allegedly hurling stones at the car of ex-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya near Khar Police station, who had gone to meet the couple following their arrest.

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has defended the arrest of the politician couple, saying there must have been some reason behind the police action.