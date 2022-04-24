Hanuman Chalisa Faceoff: NCP's Majeed Memon Says 'tactics To Weaken MVA Govt Won't Work'

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon expressed distress over the Hanuman Chalisa faceoff and said these tactics to destabilise the MVA government will not work. This came after Mumbai saw another political controversy following the arrest of an MP-MLA couple amid a standoff with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. While the BJP's Kirit Somaiya claimed that nearly 100 Sena workers assaulted him and they "wanted to kill me".

Majeed Memon wrote a tweet, "Chalisa issue turns violent in Mumbai - as was politically conceives by BJP. These tactics to destabilise MVA government will not work. Fadnavis has to wait till 2024 when fresh mandate will guide".

Earlier, when Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Majeed Memon had stated, "Rana couple are both elected representatives from Maharashtra. They can well seek honorable appointment with CM to discuss any public issue. Why should they descend on streets and create scene".

Further referring to PM Modi's visit to Mumbai today, the NCP leader questioned the BJP about their intention and tweeted, "PM is scheduled to visit Mumbai tomorrow. Is BJP intending to create law and order problem in the city to show him that the administration is not working satisfactorily".

BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena 'goons'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that the Shiv Sena attempted to kill him in the presence of police personnel on Saturday. He further claimed that “100 goons" of the ruling party threw stones at his car outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai and he suffered injuries during the attack.

In a video shared by former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Somaiya was seen with blood on his face and one of the window panes of his car was seen shattered.

The incident took place when Somaiya visited the Khar Police Station following the arrest of Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas were arrested earlier in the day, hours after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree'.

(Image: PTI)