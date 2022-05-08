Hanuman Chalisa Row: BJP Seeks Probe On Treatment Meted Out To Navneet Rana In Jail

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj attacked the Maharashtra government for misusing the state police and accused them of fabricating cases against political leaders. While talking to reporters on May 8, he even sided with MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana saying that they have not violated any court order. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena accused the Rana couple of violating the court order by talking to the press following their custodial release.

"The court also admitted that this case was wrongly registered against Navneet Rana Ji and Ravi Rana Ji. And the sad thing is, I met with Navneet Ji today, the way a woman, who is an MP, a lawmaker, the way she was treated in the police station. First of all the case was wrong, and the way she was inappropriately treated, there should be an investigation by a high-level committee," Kamboj said.

BJP's Kamboj alleges conspiracy to hurt or kill the Ranas

The BJP leader also underscored that the Rana couple will visit Delhi on May 9 and will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders. In his address on the matter, Kamboj demanded action against the Senior Officer of the Khar police station to find out "how people breached the barricading to enter the house of the Rana couple." Kamboj alleged that maybe there was a conspiracy to kill the couple and shared his experience of meeting Navneet Rana after she was discharged from the hospital earlier today, May 8.

"She is a very strong and brave woman and I believe she is one of the powerful women who are firmly standing against this (Maharashtra) government and she will continue to fight in the future," he added. Kamboj further revealed that his neighbours- the Rana couple as well as Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane along with him- were served notices from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and asserted that all of them received bail later. "These types of BMC notices and wrong fabricated cases, the entire nation is watching how the Thackeray government is functioning to curb the voices of BJP leaders," the BJP leader averred.

Image: Facebook/@Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya/PTI