Hanuman Chalisa Row: BJP Slams Maharashtra Govt After Navneet Rana Alleges Casteist Abuse

After being arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa controversy, Independent MP Navneet Rana has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, putting a series of allegations on Mumbai police. Republic accessed Navneet Rana's letter in which she has alleged being denied basic rights during custody.

She accused Mumbai Police of abusing her and hurling casteist slurs at her because she belonged to the Scheduled Caste. She also stated that her treatment was worse than animals as she was denied water when asked and not allowed to use the washroom.

BJP leaders react to Navneet's explosive letter

BJP leaders have responded as Navneet Rana has taken the matter to the Speaker. BJP leader Atul Bhatkalkar stated that such action reveals the real face of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Agadhi government and assured to raise the issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Centre.

"It is shocking that a Member of Parliament is not getting water in the jail because she is from the Scheduled Community. It is very disturbing. This government is stooping so low that they are not even allowing anyone to speak their mind. First of all, they should not have been charged (her and her husband) with Sedition just because they want to recite Hanuman Chalisa. It clearly reveals vendetta politics and the mindset of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Sharad Pawar," Bhatkalkar said. "I condemn this action and we will definitely raise the issue with the Lok Sabha speaker and Central Government. Shiv Sena is intentionally harassing Navneet and Ravi Rana. This is the real face of Shiv Sena," he added.

Another BJP leader Praveen Darekar said, "The way police behaved with Navneet Rana is condemnable and there should be immediate action on the letter which she has written to the Speaker. This has never happened in Maharashtra. The way Rana has been tortured there should be stern action. An FIR should be registered against Mumbai Police and we will get justice".

Women's Rights activist demands strict action against Mumbai Police

Women's Rights activist Brinda Adige condemned the action and questioned what are the CM and the Home Minister doing over the complaint. Brinda further demanded strict action against the Mumbai Police over their inhuman behaviour.

"What the police has done is a violation of all Human Rights, rights that a woman is mandated to. Telling her she cannot use the toilet because she belongs to a certain caste is an absolute violation of their duty. What are the CM and the Home Minister doing? Why have they not directed the police to behave properly with the citizens? I hope the (state) Home Ministry pulls up the police station and holds everyone accountable. There should be a case registered against the police for such a terrifying incident."

Hanuman Chalisa Controversy

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, on April 23.

