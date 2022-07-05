Hanuman Chalisa Row: Court Accepts Anticipatory Bail Plea Of MP Navneet Rana, MLA Husband

A special court in Mumbai accepted the anticipatory bail application of Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the case pertaining to interfering in police action by not allowing them to arrest the couple in aftermath of the Hanuman Chalisa row.

It is significant to mention, that the Rana couple was granted bail by the Mumbai sessions court on May 4, 12 days after languishing in jail post the Maharashtra government had slapped 'sedition' and other charges against the couple. MP Navneet Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 after the duo had vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree' -- the then CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

The saga of Rana duo's arrest in a row over reciting Hanuman Chalisa

Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana and husband Ravi Rana, in spite of taking back the call to chant Hanuman Chalisa before the CM's residence 'Matoshree', were arrested by the Police after Shiv Sainiks thronged in front of the building of the Ranas, protesting against their challenge to the then CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later. In the wee hours of April 24, they were booked under section 153 of the IPC, using assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

The roots of the Hanuman Chalisa controversy lie in MNS supremo Raj Thackeray's warning to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from all the Mosques, otherwise, MNS workers will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Mosques. Thus the Rana duo had vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa before the CM's residence.

IMAGE: ANI