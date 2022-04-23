Hanuman Chalisa Row: Home Minister Assures Action Against Ravi, Navneet Rana

Amid the ongoing 'Hanuman Chalisa' row in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil assured that appropriate steps are being taken to ensure peace in the city and further also appealed to the people to maintain peace ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.

The statement comes in response to the MLA-MP couple Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur who had planned to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Following their announcement, several Shiv Sena party workers gathered outside Matoshree to stop the couple from going ahead. Also, many others gathered in front of the couple's residence and started protesting against them.

Speaking on it, the Maharashtra home minister while briefing the issue said that instructions have been issued to all the Shiv Sena workers to go back from the protesting site, and actions will be taken against the Rana couple if they do not follow the order.

Also, tearing into the Bharatiya Janata Party and the MLA-MP couple amid the Hanuman Chalisa row in Mumbai, he said that their actions are a part of a conspiracy to disturb the law and order situation in the state. Further adding that the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana want to tarnish the government's image and spoil the atmosphere, he asked, "What is the need to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree? They can do it at their home".

"We won't comment on Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. Mumbai Police is doing its job and CP is closely monitoring all the developments. Everyone knows that BJP wants to disturb peace in the state and tarnish the state government's image. We've spoken to the CM, and he has ordered us to maintain law and order. I appeal to all to maintain peace situation in the state", he added.

Mumbai MLA Ravi Rana challenges Maharashtra CM to read 'Hanuman Chalisa' at his residence

This comes at a time when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s loudspeaker ban demand continues to remain on a boil. Following this, independent MLA Ravi Rana challenged chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa at his residence further adding that he would go with his followers to read 'Hanuman Chalisa' at Matoshree if he fails to do so.

However, this did not go well with the Shiv Sena workers and many went outside the couple's house and started agitating. Sharing a video message on social media, they alleged that Sena workers are trying to attack their house.

With ANI inputs; Image: ANI