Hanuman Chalisa Row: Khar Police To File Chargesheet Against Navneet & Ravi Rana

In a key development, the Khar Police will file a chargesheet in a case registered against independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday, June 8.

Earlier in April, the couple had planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence. The plan was cancelled later. On April 23, the Rana couple were arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of sedition and promoting enmity among communities. They were granted bail on May 4 and walked out of prison on May 5.

On May 23, the Amravati MP appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee (PPC) over the allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police station, Mumbai." She told PPC that those responsible for atrocities should be punished.

Meanwhile, the Privilege & Ethics Branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat has directed Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to appear before the Committee. The duo has been summoned on June 15.

Navneet & Ravi Rana recite Hanuman Chalisa in Nagpur; claim Shiv Sena tried to stop them

On May 28, Ravi and Navneet Rana visited a temple in Nagpur where they recited Hanuman Chalisa. The couple alleged that Shiv Sena workers tried to stop them from entering the place of worship.

After reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Navneet said, "We recited Hanuman Chalisa and did the aarti. I always wonder why the opposition to chanting Hanuman Chalisa and Jai Shri Ram in Maharashtra? In spite of the struggle, we came here and did the pooja and prayed to remediate the curse of Bhagwan Shani on Maharashtra. I also prayed the unemployed should get jobs in the state."

Ravi Rana alleged that Sena workers tried to prevent them from entering the temple. "I would like to thank the Nagpur police commissioner for stopping the Shiv Sena workers who were campaigning against us," he added.