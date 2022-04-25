Hanuman Chalisa Row: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Warns Against 'dadagiri' Amid Ranas' Arrest

Days after the arrest of MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray without naming anyone, warned against 'Dadagiri' in the state. Addressing the media, the Shiv Sena leader said that they need 'not be taught Hindutva'.

"Recite the Hanuman Chalisa if you want to recite, but there's a way to recite,' he said. Amid MNS' Raj Thackeray's standing warning to the MVA government to ban the use of loudspeakers in mosques, the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on April 23. However, after the police issued them a notice asking them to not disrupt the law and order situation, they called off their plan citing PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday evening.

They were still taken to the Khar Police Station and taken into custody. The Khar police booked the Ranas under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), and 124A (sedition) which was allegedly added later, besides provisions of the Bombay Police Act. A second FIR was filed against the Ranas on Sunday under IPC Section 353 for alleged assault of a public servant to prevent him/her from doing official duty, to which the Ranas had taken exception and moved the court.

HC dismisses Navneet & Ravi Rana's 'Devoid of merit' plea

In the petition filed by the Rana couple, earlier accessed by Republic, the couple stated that multiple FIRs were filed against them and appealed to the bench to continue all proceedings in a single FIR.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, appearing for Navneet & Ravi Rana, argued that the second FIR was an abuse of process and the subsequent addition of the offence was unsustainable." My clients were arrested for 153A (incitement) and Bombay Police Act. Later,124A (sedition) was added, then why could they not add 353 (assault of a public servant) when it all occurred at the same time?" said Adv Merchant. Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat in response said, "When the police reached there they argued with the police and showed their authority of being an MP and MLA. Therefore the second FIR was registered."

"We find considerable merit in the submission of the Special Public Prosecutor. He was justified in making reference to the FIR, to the declaration of reciting religious versus in the personal residence of the Chief Minister. Such a declaration that a person would recite such religious versus at the residence of another person's place or at a public place is a breach of the personal liberty of the other person. The state government is justified in the apprehension that it could create a law and order problem," the Court observed in the order. However, it added, "As second FIR is registered against petitioners in case state government is desirous of initiating any action in pursuant to the second FIR, the officers of state government shall issue 72 hours notice to petitioners before taking such action.

Navneet & Ravi are in 14-day judicial custody and lodged in Byculla and Taloja jails respectively. They have applied for bail. The holiday bench of the Bandra court will hear the application on April 29.