Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Navneet Rana Leaves Jail After 12 Days; Gets Treated At Hospital

After spending 12 days in prison over the Hanuman Chalisa row, independent MP Navneet Rana was finally released from the Byculla Jail on Thursday afternoon. While the Amravati parliamentarian and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were granted bail a day earlier, their release was delayed as the release order couldn't be obtained from the concerned Magistrate Court in due time. Though she was shifted to the JJ Hospital for Spondylitis treatment on Wednesday morning, she was taken back to the jail in the evening.

Earlier today, the legal process of furnishing Rs.50,000 was completed after which the Rana couple's lawyer dropped a copy of the release order in the bail box placed outside the Byculla Jail. The bail box was opened before the stipulated time of 3.30 pm on health grounds, sources revealed. Greeting the media with folded hands, Navneet Rana left the premises escorted by the cars of Mumbai Police and CRPF. Thereafter, she visited the Lilavati Hospital where she is likely to undergo a check-up following which it will be decided whether she can return to her Khar residence. Meanwhile, her husband is likely to be released later from the Taloja Jail.

#BREAKING | After receiving bail in Hanuman Chalisa row case, Navneet Rana walks out of jail - being taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for check up.



Tune in to watch #LIVE coverage here: https://t.co/FVo8YD3Zq5 pic.twitter.com/iAfzAVik2k — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2022

Mumbai Police arrests Rana couple

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC. On the same day, they were sent to judicial custody till May 6. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. While granting them bail on Wednesday, the Mumbai Sessions Court warned that their bail can be cancelled if they commit a similar offence.