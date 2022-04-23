Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Rana Blames Maha CM For Sena Protests; Urges PM Modi To Intervene

After the protest of Shiv Sainiks outside the residence of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row, Navneet attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra for sending Shiv Sena workers to protest at her residence and also sought PM Modi's intervention in the state of Maharashtra.

Navneet Rana accused Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray of the ongoing protest outside her residence. She said, "Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray took a two-hour meeting with his party members and decided to send his goons to attack us." Rana further questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, "I have a question to Uddhav Thackeray. Why there is so much protest against reading Hanuman Chalisa?"

"We said we will read the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence and not inside his house," Rana said. She accused Uddhav Thackeray of encouraging his party workers to attack her. "After our prayers, when we were going out, the police came and stopped us," she said.

She further added, "I want to ask the police department, what is the reason for house arresting MP and MLA? Why they are not arresting the Shivsainiks outside our house?"

Navneet Rana then urged the PM Modi to intervene in the failing law and order situation of the state. "I appeal to PM Modi and also the President of India, to pay attention to the failing law and order situation in Maharashtra."

Rana further added that she will go to Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and will read the Hanuman Chalisa.

Along the same lines, MLA Ravi Rana also opened up on the incident and said, "Some Shiv Sainiks have attacked & pelted stone on my residence in Amravati. There are my two small children & family members. Police is doing nothing. This all happening on the advise of Maharashtra CM & HM. They are responsible for if any problem happens."

MLA Ravi Rana challenges Uddhav Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa

As the row over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s loudspeaker ban demand continues to escalate, independent MLA Ravi Rana on April 16 created a stir after, he challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa at his residence. Amid MNS' claim to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, Rana said that he would go with his followers to read Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree if CM Thackarey failed to do so.

Amid calls for loudspeakers ban, independent MLA Ravi Rana has caused a further stir, by claiming that they were now distributing loudspeakers in temples to play Hanuman Chalisa aloud. “Today we are distributing loudspeakers in Ram temples and Hanuman temples,” he said. Rana claimed that the speakers will be used to play Hanuman Chalisa at the temples as today marks Hanuman Jayanti.

Challenging the CM to read the payer at his residence, Rana said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray should read Hanuman Chalisa in Matoshree. The whole of Maharashtra is facing trouble and the CM should read Hanuman Chalisa to resolve this. If he doesn't read it, then we will go to Matoshree. We will read Hanuman Chalisa in Matoshree if CM doesn't.” Following this, Shiv Sena leaders and workers have now come forward to slam MLA Rana and his comments.