Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Sanjay Raut, Maha HM Patil Accuse BJP Of Chaos; 'Enough Is Enough'

As the political clash intensifies over the Hanuman Chalisa row, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed distress over the situation and 'Enough is Enough'. While Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse questioned the agenda of Amravati MP Navneet Rana & her husband wanting to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

Enough is Enough!

आता संयम आणि सौजन्याची ऐशी तैशी...

He further extended support to the Shiv Sena workers protesting outside Rana's residence and said, "Shiv Sainiks have the right to protest if anyone is troubling us". He added that the couple is trying to create chaos in the state with the help of the BJP.

Sanjay Raut alleged that the BJP is misusing Central agencies and they are no one to teach the Maharashtra govt about maintaining law and order in the state.

Further, he mentioned that he has spoken to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the issue. Raut, who is currently in Nagpur, spoke about the situation in Mumbai stated, "We are not scared of anyone".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told ANI, "Amravati MP Navneet Rana & her husband want to tarnish the state govt's image & spoil the atmosphere. What's the need to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', they can do it in their home. They're doing this at the behest of somebody."

Shiv Sena workers protest outside Rana's residence

A lot of drama unfolded in front of Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena supporters staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday.

As a response to the couple's decision, Shiv Sena workers protested outside Rana's residence and shouted slogans before the couple could turn up outside 'Matoshree', Thackeray's personal residence in Bandra.

The security near 'Matoshree' has also been heightened, after Navneet Rana and her husband's planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Police team led by DCP Manjunath Singe visited the Rana residence and served them a notice from Kherwadi police station under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

