Hanuman Chalisa Row: Shiv Sena Protests Outside Navneet Rana's House, BJP Rebukes

A lot of drama unfolded in front of Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena supporters staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday. On Friday, Azzan vs Hanuman Chalisa row intensified when Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

#BREAKING | Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree' the residence of #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerayhttps://t.co/Lg9Kt8pvUh pic.twitter.com/mloEAwqQgj — Republic (@republic) April 23, 2022

As a response to the couple's decision, Shiv Sena workers protested outside Rana's residence and shouted slogans before the couple turned up outside `Matoshree', Thackeray's personal residence in suburban Bandra, on Saturday.

Shiva Sena workers protesting outside Rana's residence said, "We are here to end 'Bunti Babli' drama. Anyone who points their finger at 'Matoshree' won't be spared".

They added that the protesters are here to ensure Amravati MP reaches Ayodhya.

Threatening the Amaravati Lok Sabha MP and her husband against reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, Shiv Sena workers have gathered at various locations in Mumbai, including Matoshree. The party workers had warned a couple of teaching a lesson if they turned up at the spot.

BJP questions law and order situation in Maharashtra

While BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar told Republic, "If the government felt the announcement was wrong, then notice should have been issued to the couple instead of sending so many Shiv Sena supporters to her resident".

Stating that there is complete 'lawlessness' in Maharashtra, the BJP leader said that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to maintain law and order in the state. But instead, they are trying to divert people's attention from the real issues.

Meanwhile, MP Navneet Rana attacked Uddav Thackeray and alleged, "Maharashtra CM ordered Shiv Sena workers to heckle us. They're breaking the barricades. I'm reiterating that I'll go outside & will chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matroshree'. CM only knows how to throw people in jail".

The security near 'Matoshree' has also been heightened, after Navneet Rana and her husband's plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav's residence.

Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Police team led by DCP Manjunath Singe visited the Rana residence and served them a notice from Kherwadi police station under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

(Image: RepublicWorld/ANI)