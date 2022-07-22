A new political row has emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign ahead of Independence Day. BJP, however, has hit out at the Opposition for politicising a patriotic campaign. Leaders like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi hailed the PM's initiative.

Speaking exclusive to Republic, the Assam CM said, "From 13th to 15th August, PM Modi has announced a programme to hoist the tricolour in every house. It is our responsibility to hoist the tricolour & respect the tricolour on 15th Aug. It is our responsibility to hoist the tricolour as we are celebrating India's 75th independence & we must do it. In the Assam context, in the last 5 years, we were busy proving our citizenship, NRC came, the case happened & ruckus happened, and ultimately, the NRC process dominated Assam politics & public space. So I said that we have registered our name in NRC, we are legally Indian, but emotionally you can become Indian when you show respect to the Constitution, to those who sacrificed their everything in the freedom struggle or by hoisting 'Har Ghar Tiranga'."

He added, "So, for me, it is important that being a legal Indian citizen, emotionally consider Bharat as your mother, unite with Mother India, it is most important, so it is an opportunity to us to unite ourself with Mother India."

BJP hits back at opposition

On the other hand, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition over politicising the campaign, and told Republic, "Only Congress and Communist parties are opposing it. They are bereft of any agenda. Hence, they are coming up with such issues. It is good for the nation if this campaign is supported."

Speaking to Republic, Sushil Kumar Modi also lambasted the Congress and stated, "The Opposition thinks opposing PM Modi is their only work. Tiranga is our pride. They will not even get 10-15 MPs if they keep doing this."

The comments came in the wake of the criticism against the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) leader Sheikh Bashir had termed the initiative as 'drama'. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the government's Flag Code amendment, which allows the tricolour being made of hand-spun, hand-woven or machine-made cotton/polyester/wool/silk along with khadi, ahead of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.