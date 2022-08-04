'Har Ghar Tiranga': BJP Slams Oppn For Politicising Tricolour; 'People Will Give A Reply'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for playing politics over the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and said that the Tricolour belongs to the country and therefore there should be no politics over it.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader RP Singh attacked PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for posting a picture if the National Flag along with the old J&K state flag and said, "The scenario has changed, there is no separate flag for Kashmir now. There is only one flag from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But this clearly shows how much she is abiding by the Indian Constitution. Today everyone in Jammu and Kashmir is hoisting the national flag at their houses."

'Doing politics over Har Ghar Tiranga is not right': BJP

Earlier while addressing the press brief, the saffron party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day. People want to celebrate this event with enthusiasm and energy. PM Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tranaga' campaign. But some are doing politics even on this. This is not right. "

Adding further he said, "Tricolour does not belong to one party. It belongs to the nation. Rahul Gandhi Ji should also hoist the national flag and urge the party members across the country to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga."

BJP leader Rakesh Sinha spoke to Republic and said, "When Congress spoke about complete independence in 1929 and 1930, the Sangh celebrated it with ‘Dhwaj Poojan’ (Flag worship). From 1947 onwards the RSS worship the Tricolour. But those responsible for the partition of the country wherein many people died, are now asking for the certificate of a patriot from the soldiers of Akhand Bharat, it’s surprising."

Rakesh Sinha further slammed the Congress party for installing portraits of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in parliament during their regime wherein the Tricolour is seen touching the ground. "In Parliament, central hall INC government installed portraits of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in which Tricolour is touching their legs! Shame to their pseudo-love for Tiranga," Sinha tweeted.

देखिए अंतर शास्त्री जी और नेहरू जी क तस्वीरों में तिरंगा नेहरू के पैरों को छू रहा है ! pic.twitter.com/BjKyT6H4wo — Prof Rakesh Sinha MP (@RakeshSinha01) August 4, 2022

'People will give reply to those who are playing politics over Tricolour': BL Verma

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister and BJP leader BL Verma said, "Doing politics over Tricolour is wrong. People are looking at them. Rahul Gandhi used a photo Tricolour with Nehru. Family dynasty won’t work here. We are talking about the Tricolour. PM Modi said to use the Tiranga photo. Then there should be Tiranga. Mehbooba has also insulted the Tricolour. People will give replies to such leaders soon."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

An initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement. The Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.