Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: BJP Refutes AIUDF's Remarks On 'patriotism'; Urges Govt Action

After All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam questioned the Centre’s Har Ghar Triranga campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the leader and said that the tricolour is our pride, further asking him to prove if he is an Indian or a Bangladeshi. The saffron party also sought action against the AIUDF leader.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Diganta Kalita said, "This statement by Aminul Islam is in very bad taste. No one should use such words for our tricolor, it's our pride. Aminul Islam should prove whether he is an Indian or Bangladeshi. We go to Everest we take the flag, when our athletes win, they take the flag, it's our pride. Would request the government to take action on Aminul Islam."

Earlier in the day, while talking to media, AIUDF leader Aminul Islam accused RSS of being self-contradictory and said that it never hoisted the National Flag in its office. He accused RSS of 'not showing patriotism'.

Aminul Islam said, “RSS never raised the Indian National Flag at their office, so why is the Government urging citizens to hoist the Indian National Flag at their homes. Their statement is self-contradictory.”

“Now the BJP is in power and they are from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) crew. They never show patriotism in this line. They never raised the National Flag themselves at their office. This is a hypocritical decision to unfurl National Flag in every house. They already told people can get the National Flag for Rs 16. This is merely a process to get Rs 16 from the pockets of every family. I don’t think giving Rs 16 will prove our patriotism,” AIUDF leader Aminul Islam added.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

As a part of the campaign, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved. According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will partake in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read.

Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.