Har Ghar Tiranga: CPI(M), PDP Question J&K Admin For Forcing Shopkeepers To Buy Tricolour

Communist Party of India-Marxist and Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) on Sunday attacked the Jammu and Kashmir administration for asking to pay Rs 20 for the national flag to hoist under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Taking to his Twitter, the J&K CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami shared a video of local administration of Anantnag, that the administration is announcing the traders in the area to deposit Rs 20 to buy the tricolour to hoist it under the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranaga" campaign. "Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir has said that Har Ghar Tiranga is a voluntary initiative. But, on the other hand, local administration makes announcements on loudhailers asking traders to deposit Rs 20 to buy Tiranga, and non-compliance may result in action. Whose writ runs, I wonder?" Tarigami tweeted.

Div Com, Kashmir has said that #HarGharTiranga is a voluntary initiative. But,on the other hand, local administration makes announcements on loudhailers asking traders to deposit Rs 20 to buy Tiranga,and non-compliance may result in action. Whose writ runs, I wonder? pic.twitter.com/CRNmiXETd1 — M Y Tarigami (@tarigami) July 24, 2022

PDP chief Mufti attacks J&K administration over 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

The former Chief Minister of J&K and PSP supremo, Mehbooba Mufti also reacted to the video depicting the Anantanag administration announcing shopkeepers and others to buy the national flag. Mufti attacked the J&K administration and accused it of forcing students, shopkeepers and employees to pay for the national flag and to hoist it under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

"The manner in which J&K admin is forcing students, shopkeepers & employees to pay for the national flag to hoist it is as if Kashmir is an enemy territory that needs to be captured. Patriotism comes naturally and can’t be imposed," Mufti tweeted on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the J&K union territory has ordered the chief education officer (CEO) of Anantnag to collect Rs 20 from each enrolled student in the higher education schools in the UT to contribute to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

J&K L-G urges citizens to strengthen 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Following the directives of the union government, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, July 22, called upon all countrymen to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement and further help in strengthening it ahead of India's countrywide 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Urging the citizens to join in the campaign, Sinha while noting that the national flag is the "symbol of struggles and sacrifices of our forefathers" appealed to the people to take a pledge to hoist the tricolour or display it in their houses between August 13 and August 15.