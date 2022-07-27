Har Ghar Tiranga: Sambit Patra Urges All To Hoist Tricolour; 'spread Message Of Unity'

As the nation gets ready to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence, BJP leader Sambit Patra held a press conference in Jammu on July 27, to discuss the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Patra, who is currently serving as a Chairman in the Tourism Department said, "Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been started by the government, with only one aim in mind, that we all collectively raise our tiranga atop our houses and spread the message of unity. We held a meeting with our workers in Kashmir yesterday and another meet in Jammu today, where I urged everyone again to show support to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign."

While highlighting the important dates of the campaign, Patra stated, "From 9 to 11 August there will be an awareness campaign through the medium of television, hoardings and social media. From 11- 13 August via 'prabhat pheri' we will spread the awareness in the rural parts of the country and 13-15 August will be the days to unfurl the Tricolour over our houses."

When asked about the statements of Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leaders about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Patra said, "What Congress and other party leaders say, is their outlook. There is no politics in this, the campaign is set up to help grow patriotism and love for our country. PM Modi has only moto 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. The tiranga belongs to all and it's our duty to come forward and make the campaign successful."

Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

An initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement. The Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

This will be done through public participation and the involvement of government and private establishments, according to an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement added.