Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Appeals To Farmers To Not Indulge In Violent Protest

After the announcement of commemoration of 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' on June 5 by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to farmers not to indulge in any kind of violence. He said that the Haryana government will not stop the peaceful protests and the protestors. He added that the "government will not tolerate if law and order get affected."

Haryana CM appeals to farmers

The SKM declared on Thursday that on June 5, they will commemorate 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' by burning copies of the three controversial agriculture bills outside the offices and homes of BJP and its allies. The SKM said in a statement, "On June 5 last year, the three anti-farmer and anti-people agricultural laws were brought by the central government as ordinances. There has been a massive protest against these agricultural laws and movement is going on for more than six months at Delhi's borders."

The statement added, "The SKM will observe 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' on June 5 and burn copies of agricultural laws outside the offices and homes of leaders of the BJP and allied parties, In the absence of these leaders, copies of laws will be burnt in front of administrative offices. This protest will be completely peaceful."

SKM will observe 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas'

Also, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait claimed on Thursday that the government is attempting to move the farmers' protest centre from near the Delhi-Haryana border to Jind in Haryana, a "ploy" that will not succeed.

Farmers will not quit their protest sites "at any cost" on Delhi's borders, he warned. He noted, "The Central government wants that agitation should shift from Delhi borders to Haryana's Jind. But we will not allow their ploy to succeed. They want that the agitation centre point be shifted from Delhi borders to Haryana. But we will not leave Delhi borders at any cost."

Farmers have now been camped on Delhi's outskirts since November 2020, challenging that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be repealed and a new law enforced to guarantee a minimum support price for crops.

Picture Credit: ANI/AP/PTI