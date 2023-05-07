Harbhajan Singh Dang, SAD's Ludhiana President Passes Away After A Cardiac Arrest Today

Quick links:
Image: https://www.facebook.com/harbhajansingh.dang/
The Shiromani Akali Dal's Ludhiana district president Harbhajan Singh Dang passed away here following a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 70. Dang was also the leader of opposition in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the death of Dang. He said Dang was a great asset to the party.
