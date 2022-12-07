Harbhajan Singh Issues First Response To AAP's Win In Delhi MCD Elections

After AAP comfortably crossed the majority mark to win the MCD elections on Wednesday, former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh congratulated the party for winning the Delhi civic body polls. Taking to Twitter, the former spinner tagged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP National spokesperson Raghav Chadha, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh and said, 'Dilli Dilwalo Ki'.

'It is a big victory': Harbhajan Singh

Speaking to media persons on AAP's win in the Delhi MCD elections, Harbhajan Singh said, "It is a big victory. This was a big task to achieve. I extend congratulations to all including Arvind Kejriwal."

It is a big victory. This was a big task to achieve. I extend congratulations to all including Kejriwal ji: Former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh on AAP's win in the Delhi MCD elections pic.twitter.com/yix85hqDoR — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the former spinner is a part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is one of the five members of the party who have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Punjab.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday with the AAP gaining the majority by winning 134 wards, bringing an end to BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body. BJP clinched 104 seats, while the Congress managed to win just 9 wards. Notably, the MCD has 250 wards and the majority mark is 126.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight winning 104 wards. Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.