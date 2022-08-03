Harbhajan Singh Raises Concern Over Attacks On Sikhs In Afghanistan; Recalls Kabul Attack

Raising concerns over repeated attacks on the Sikh community in Afghanistan, former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday gave a zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the same. In his notice to the Upper House of the Parliament, Singh asked for a zero session to discuss the issue on the 13th day of the ongoing monsoon session.

Speaking during the zero session, the former Indian cricketer questioned why only the Sikh community is being attacked in Afghanistan and blasts are taking place in Gurudwaras.

"Such attacks are on the identity of the community and have affected several people across the world", he added.

Further noting the contributions made by the community towards public interests during the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises, Harbhajan Singh also referred to the different attacks made on Gurdwaras in Afghanistan's Kabul city followed by other similar incidents in the country as he questioned why Sikhs are being targetted despite making so many efforts.

"We are concerned about the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban has returned, the number of Sikhs have decreased", Singh said as he also shared a few numbers of the remaining Sikhs in the Taliban-ruled country.

Kabul attack

The incident took place on June 18 when a group of unidentified assailants attacked a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul leaving two Sikhs dead and many injured. Around 25 to 30 people were said to have been present inside the Kabul gurdwara complex for their morning prayers when the attackers entered the premises.

