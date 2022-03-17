Harbhajan Singh To Be AAP's Punjab Candidate For 2022 Rajya Sabha Polls?

In a massive development, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is likely to join Aam Aadmi Party and become the party’s Punjab candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections slated to be held later this year. The decision comes close in the heels of AAP’s successful Assembly election in Punjab, which saw Bhagwant Mann become the new Chief Minister of the state. Earlier in the day, sources close to PTI had confirmed that the party’s top leadership, including the new CM, approached Harbhajan with an offer to become their nominated candidate for the next Rajya Sabha term.

Harbhajan Singh is reportedly set to be AAP’s Punjab candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held later this year. The development comes shortly after Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony. Mann, on Thursday, took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab before a crowd of thousands, in the presence of party supremo Aravind Kejriwal.

Harbhajan Singh likely to represent AAP

After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, 2021, speculation regarding his induction in Congress gained traction after Harbhajan met the party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He was also linked with joining the BJP alongside his former teammate Yuvraj Singh. However, the 41-year-old spinner, who has been associated with many philanthropic projects and social work in Punjab, quashed the possibilities and didn't contest the Assembly polls. Reports now suggest that the party will send the off-spinner to Rajya Sabha from its berth.

Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, 🙏 what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata ji 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/k46DNr6Pjz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 10, 2022

Bhagwant Mann sworn-in as CM

Bhagwant Mann, on March 17, took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab before a crowd of thousands who donned a yellow turban, reportedly under AAP's request. In Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan, Mann, in the presence of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. At the swearing-in ceremony, Mann, while speaking in Punjabi throughout, reiterated his party's poll vows and wish to work towards the betterment of Punjab.

Winning the Dhuri seat by beating Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy, Mann was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time by defeating Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a margin of 2,11,721 votes from the Sangrur constituency. Moreover, Mann has been serving as the president of AAP's Punjab unit since May 2017 and is a member of the party's national executive. After his election as an MLA, he resigned from the Lok Sabha on Monday. AAP scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966.

Image: PTI