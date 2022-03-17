In a massive development, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is likely to join AAP after the party's stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, 2021, speculation about his induction in Congress gained traction after he met the party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, the 41-year-old spinner who has been associated with many philanthropic projects and social work in Punjab quashed this possibility and didn't contest the Assembly polls.

Sources told PTI, "The top leadership of AAP, including the new CM (Bhagwant Mann) has approached Harbhajan with an offer to become their nominated candidate for next Rajya Sabha term. The new CM wants Harbhajan to work towards lifting the standard of sports in the state, which has gone down considerably in past few years". With Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa and Samsher Singh Dullo, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), SAD's Naresh Gujral and BJP's Shwait Malik set to retire on April 9, the election for these 5 seats will be held on March 31.

As AAP has 92 MLAs in the 117-member Assembly, it is expected to bag all these seats. Moreover, it is set to win 2 other seats falling vacant in July later this year as the term of SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder and senior Congress leader Ambika Soni is coming to an end. As the Arvind Kejriwal-led party already has three seats in the Rajya Sabha, its tally will soar to 10 by the year-end. Sources also indicated that Singh might take up the responsibility as he shares a "cordial relationship" with Mann.

Prolific career

Born on July 3, 1980, Harbhajan Singh made his ODI and Test debut in 1998 and last turned out for the national side in 2015. Known for flummoxing batsmen with his 'Doosra', Singh bagged over 700 international wickets across limited-overs cricket and Tests. One of his most memorable performances came during Australia's tour of India in 2021 when he took 32 wickets in 3 Tests and helped his side win the series 2-1. Bhajji stunned the Steve Waugh-led side during the second Test in Kolkata by becoming the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests and helped India halt Australia’s 16-match winning streak.

He was also a part of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Singh has played a vital role in the IPL bagging 150 wickets in 163 matches at an economy rate of 7.07 across all seasons. Holding the distinction of being the first Mumbai Indians captain in 2008, he was bought by Chennai Super Kings 10 years later and played for Kolkata Knight Riders last year.