Hardcore Corruption Summit With Rs 20 Lakh Crore Scam Guarantee: PM Modi On Oppn Meet

In a fiery speech during the virtual inauguration of the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties. He accused them of convening a "hardcore corruption congregation" in Bengaluru, asserting that they were blinded by their loyalty to the dynasty over the welfare of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that their mantra is "of, by, and for the family."Taking a dig at the opposition meeting, he said, "People are saying that this gathering is to promote corruption. The opposition parties have given a clean chit to the DMK despite corruption cases in Tamil Nadu. The Left and the Congress are also mum on panchayat poll violence in West Bengal despite attacks on their cadre."

The Prime Minister did not mince words as he took aim at the opposition, labelling their gathering as a "corruption summit." He alleged that the parties involved had pledged a staggering 20 lakh crore corruption guarantee, sending shockwaves through the political landscape.

“Family First, Nation Nothing" - PM Modi's Scathing Critique

In a fervent denunciation of the opposition's priorities, PM Modi said, "They have adopted 'family first, nation nothing.' They are blind supporters of dynastic rule within India’s democratic system, undermining the principles of inclusive governance."

"So, the people responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops. They are singing some other song, but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been put up, but the product is someone else's. There is a guarantee of casteism and immense corruption at their shops, now, they are in Bengaluru," he added.

He also stated, “When those who betray the trust of the public by talking about change, start indulging in liquor scams worth crores, then the family starts covering for them.”

"Another specialty of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption case involving crores of rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are even more honoured. If someone is punished by the court, he is still honoured."

"They (opposition parties) are not concerned about the development of the children of the country's poor. Their common minimum programme is to increase corruption for their family. Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these dynastic parties have the mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family'. For them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing," he added.

Central agencies taking action on corrupt people

PM Modi also commented on the country’s central agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate and others, taking action against the corrupt. He stated that when these agencies take action, the ‘corrupt' dive into complete denial, claiming that nothing has happened and that they are being framed as part of a conspiracy.

PM Modi's vision for inclusive progress

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his commitment to a new model of progress that emphasises inclusivity and equal opportunities for all citizens. He showcased the progress made in Andaman & Nicobar during his government's tenure, highlighting significant advancements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the significance of these developments in boosting tourism and strengthening the economy of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.