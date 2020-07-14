'Sort Issue Within Party', Says Hardeep Puri As War Of Words With Priyanka Vadra Continues

After alleging that 'a certain Congress leader' was trying to use his clout to prevent Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's eviction from 35 Lodhi Estate, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has now urged the Congress MP to first sort out issues within their own party before venting in public. Earlier in the day, Puri claimed that a “powerful Congress leader” had requested him to extend the stay of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow by allocating it to another INC leader.

However, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had dismissed rumours of asking the Central government to extend her stay in the Lutyens Delhi bungalow calling the news 'fake.' Priyanka responded to the Union minister, asserting that she made no such request to the government, Priyanka Gandhi said she would be vacating the bungalow as required in the eviction letter.

Further reverting to Priyanka's tweet, Puri hinted the same political advisor who speaks and acts on Congress' behalf requested him for extending Vadra's stay.

The leader who called me, & many others, is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy...the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf. It was when he requested that we decided to give a two month extension in good faith. https://t.co/YSwNJc3cGD — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 14, 2020

While Priyanka Gandhi claims that she had never made any such request to the government, an article put forward by a news agency reported that PM Modi had agreed to let Priyanka stay in the government bungalow for the time being, accepting her request for an extension.

The Congress general secretary, who is in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, had been allotted the bungalow on February 21, 1997, as she was an SPG protectee. The Union government stated that the Congress leader was not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG protection, almost nine months ago.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the Congress leader is likely to shift base to Lucknow. This move is being analysed as the Congress party's attempt to expand base in Lucknow ahead of the 2022 UP Elections. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to move into 'Kaul House' in Lucknow which belongs to the late Congress leader Sheila Kaul, the maternal aunt of Indira Gandhi.

