Hardeep Puri Asks AAP Govt To Complete Health Infra Projects: 'Drawings Can't Help Delhi'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday hit out at the AAP-led Delhi government asking them to shift focus from publicizing health projects to completing them in the required time. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister shared images of Arvind Kejriwal-led government's recent projects of health infrastructure in Delhi, saying, "Beautiful drawings alone cannot help people of Delhi. People will not be able to get treatment in these pits dug in the ground." In recent posters, the AAP-led government has promised a 1,500-bed block at the LNJP Hospital, another new hospital at Madipur, and a mass addition of 350+ beds to Delhi's healthcare system.

"Complete these projects on time. The Delhi government should get involved in work, the veil on their lies has been put too much!" Hardeep Puri added urging the government to focus on vaccination.

BJP-AAP tussle over Oxygen report

Meanwhile, the latest tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government has been over Delhi's Oxygen audit which concluded that the national capital was receiving excess oxygen when it claimed of grappling with an Oxygen shortage. After the report highlighted a gross discrepancy (about 4 times) in the oxygen consumption claimed (1140 MT) and calculated consumption by the formula for bed capacity (289MT), the BJP lashed out at Kejriwal charging the Delhi government with 'criminal negligence'. The Aam Aadmi Party on the other hand has dubbed the report as 'bogus' alleging that it was 'cooked up' at BJP's office.

Amid the controversy, AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria who head the 5-member panel which is working on the report has stated that Oxygen needs are dynamic and change from day-to-day. The AIIMS chief has also asked people to 'wait for the final report' which will be submitted to the Supreme Court and not jump to conclusions given that the matter was subjudice.