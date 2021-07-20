Hardeep Puri Bludgeons Opposition In Rajya Sabha On Vaccine Hesitancy & COVID Politics

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday came down heavily on the Opposition while addressing the Rajya Sabha on the Government's efforts in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Minister bludgeoned the Opposition for spreading vaccine hesitancy when it was required for all the political fraternity to come together and spread awareness over COVID-19.

He reminded the Opposition that India did not produce either the ventilators, or PPE kits and masks, but during the nationwide lockdown, the country developed an ecosystem and along with meeting internal demands, India also exported the items.

'Virus is enemy, not the Government': Hardeep Puri

Also reminding the Opposition about its politics on vaccines amid the pandemic, Hardeep Puri asked, "Do you know what a vaccine is? Many of your leaders turn around and talked about vaccines as if it was something you could go and buy at chemist shop. Do you know how many manufacturing facilities in the world produce vaccines? You can count them on your fingertips."

"There are two vaccine manufacturers in India initially involved in manufacturing of COVID vaccine. But the GOM face repeated chorus coming from Congress and other parts of the political system about why accelerated permission was given to Bharat Biotech," he said reminding the Opposition of its attempts to cast aspersion on Bharat Biotech's vaccine. He also recalled Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's statements terming the COVID-19 vaccines as 'BJP's vaccine'.

"Listening to members from across party lines, I got the impression that the one realisation which had escaped them was that the enemy here is the virus, not the government, not the state Chief Ministers, not the system. It is the virus that is the enemy," the minister added.

Uninformed comment is bad enough but when an attempt is made to deliberately produce a false narrative, it's an even more serious matter. Even one death of any Indian citizen on account of any cause, whether COVID or non-COVID related,is matter of regret: Union Min HS Puri, in RS pic.twitter.com/z1KdQDJoyv — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

India's COVID-19 situation

India has fairly come out of the second wave of COVID-19 as the country reported around 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the last four months. The country reported 374 deaths in 24 hours with every state reporting less than 100 deaths. India has so far administered over 41 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses of which over 52.67 lakhs were administered on Monday.

The number of active cases is 1.30% of the overall number of cases. The Weekly Positivity Rate has remained below 5%, presently at 2.06%. The daily positivity rate is 1.68%, which is less than 3% for 29 days in a row. Also, the testing capacity has been significantly increased, with a total of 44.73 crore tests completed.