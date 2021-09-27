Hardeep Puri Launches 'Swachh Survekshan 2022'

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched the 'Swachh Survekshan 2022', the seventh edition of the annual cleanliness survey under which district rankings have been introduced for the first time.

In a statement, the ministry said that this year's survey will create a level playing field for smaller cities by introducing two population categories -- under 15,000 and between 15,000-25,000.

The scope of the survey has been expanded to now cover 100 per cent wards for sampling as compared to 40 per cent in previous years, according to the HUA Ministry.

Speaking at the event, Puri said that the Swachh Bharat Mission is an important and transformative programme of the country which has achieved success due to involvement of all stakeholders at the grassroot level.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the catalyst for converting the vision of Mahatma Gandhi into reality by leading from the front and converting it into a peoples' movement. The road to success was not easy but today we have not only achieved ODF but also succeeded in solid waste management," the statement quoted him as saying.

He said that crores of Indian citizens are associated with the movement and it is gaining from strength to strength, adding that SBM 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 will be launched by the prime minister on October 1.

The ministry said that in order to seamlessly carry out this ambitious exercise, 'Swachh Survekshan 2022' will see more than twice the number of assessors deployed last year for on-field assessment.

"In keeping with the PM's vision of a digital India, the upcoming edition of Survekshan shall usher in improved technological interventions such as digital tracking of documents, geo-tagging of sanitation and waste management of facilities for better efficiency, and QR code-based citizens' feedback for increased people outreach.

"Through these multi-faceted initiatives, the SS 2022 framework will propel the mission towards a circular economy approach through optimum resource recovery," it stated.

The last edition of the survey SS 2021 had been conducted in record time despite the on-ground challenges posed by the pandemic and received feedback from over 5 crore citizens, it added.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that the Swachh Bharat Mission got people's support and created awareness among them.

The cleanliness brought about by the mission helped the country face the pandemic successfully, he said.

