Hardeep Puri Lays Bare Congress History On Parliament Inaugurations As Faceoff Peaks

Hardeep Singh Puri, whose ministry has undertaken the construction work of the building, asked why Congress can't 'just smile' and join the auspicious occasion.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday hit out at Congress over its protest against the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged that the grand old party lacks "national spirit and sense of pride" in India's progress.

Puri, whose ministry has undertaken the construction work of the new Parliament building, asked why isn't Congress able to 'join the auspicious occasion with a smile'.

Taking a dig at Congress, the Union Minister said, "In August 1975, then PM Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe, and later in 1987 PM Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Library. If your (Congress) head of government can inaugurate them, why can't our head of government do the same?"

He said, "After uncharitable comments about Hon'ble President in the past by its leaders, Congress president now makes uncalled for & gratuitous comments on her election! Tragic that Congress claiming to be a national party lacks in any national spirit & sense of pride in India's progress."

Congress has accused the Centre of disrespecting constitutional propriety and pressed that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament building instead of the Prime Minister. PM Modi will inaugurate the building on May 28 following an invitation from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that then president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited to the new Parliament's foundation laying ceremony in December 2020 and claimed that President Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new building.

"The Modi Government has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government," Kharge alleged on Monday.

Noting that Parliament is the supreme legislative body while the President is the highest constitutional authority, he said President Murmu alone represents the government, the Opposition, and every citizen alike. 

(With agency inputs)

