Hardeep Puri Questions UPA’s Oil Policy, Says It 'saddled Future Govts With Oil Bonds'

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday blamed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government of 'saddling future govts with Oil Bonds'. In a major allegation, the Union Minister tweeted saying 'more than ₹1.5 lakh cr of oil bond is remained to be repaid'. The statement from the Union Minister came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised the Central Government and alleged that it has earned Rs 23 lakh crore from the hike in fuel price till date.

Hardeep Singh Puri claimed the previous Government's oil bonds have resulted in the tying-up 'crucial resources, limiting fiscal space & restricting financial freedom of OMCs'.

In ‘India's Lost Decade’ known for rampant impunity & policy paralysis, UPA Govt saddled future govts with Oil Bonds. More than ₹1.5 lakh cr of these remain to be repaid, thus tying up crucial resources, limiting fiscal space & restricting financial freedom of OMCs. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 2, 2021

Further explaining the present condition of the oil sector, Puri said that 'the important E&P sector was fund-starved. As a result, our import bill continues to be high'. Lambasting on the previous Government, the Union Minister said that 'a remote-controlled govt' used nearly ₹3.6 lakh cr profits of oil companies for price stabilisation.

The important E&P sector was fund-starved. As a result, our import bill continues to be high. Nearly ₹3.6 lakh cr profits of oil companies was instead used for price stabilisation by a remote controlled govt of ‘economic experts’ to hide behind a ‘All is Well’ smokescreen. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 2, 2021

Congress' attack on Centre

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday coined a new acronym for GDP as "Gas Diesel Petrol" and claimed the Centre has earned Rs 23 lakh crore from the hike in fuel price till date. He suggested that it is imperative for the government to come up with a 'new economic vision'.

The Central Government has been highly criticised with protests around the country over hiked rates of petrol and diesel. Earlier in May, the petrol prices in Mumbai were increased to Rs 100 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 92.17 per litre. On the other hand, Delhi in May had recorded the rate of Rs 93.94 per litre for petrol and Rs 84.89 per litre for diesel. After May 4, petrol has become Rs 3.54 a litre costlier and diesel Rs 4.16.

The Youth Congress workers on Saturday held a protest against the prevailing rates outside the BJP office. Prior to which, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a demonstration against the rising fuel prices by playing a game of cricket outside the BJP office in Dadar East. Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member and Mumbai in-charge said, “With Modi as the opening batsman, and Amit Shah at the non-striker’s end, and with Ambani and Adani bowling; the match has already been fixed.