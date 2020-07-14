Hardeep Puri Implies Priyanka Vadra Lying; 'powerful Congress Neta Tried To Stop Eviction'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attempting to sensationalise facts, revealing that 'a certain Congress leader' was trying to use his clout to prevent her eviction from 35 Lodhi Estate. Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had dismissed rumours of asking the Central government to extend her stay in the Lutyens Delhi bungalow calling the news 'fake.'

Opposing Priyanka Gandhi Cadra's claims Puri put out a tweet revealing that a powerful Congress leader 'with much clout' had spoken to him on July 4 asking for the 35 Lodhi Estate to be appointed to another Congress MP so that Priyanka could continue to stay in the house.

Read:'Extention Talk Fake': Priyanka Vadra To Vacate Lutyens bungalow Held Since 1997 By Aug 1

Facts speak for themselves!



A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on.



Let’s not sensationalise everything please. https://t.co/n1RQr6SGm6 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 14, 2020

While Priyanka Gandhi claims that she had never made any such request to the government, an article put forward by a news agency reported that PM Modi had agreed to let Priyanka stay in the government bungalow for the time being, accepting her request for an extension.

The Congress general secretary, who is in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, had been allotted the bungalow on February 21, 1997 as she was an SPG protectee. The Union government stated that the Congress leader was not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG protection, almost nine months ago.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the Congress leader is likely to shift base to Lucknow. This move is being analysed as the Congress party's attempt to expand base in Lucknow ahead of the 2022 UP Elections. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to move into 'Kaul House' in Lucknow which belongs to the late Congress leader Sheila Kaul, the maternal aunt of Indira Gandhi.

Read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Asked To Vacate Govt Bungalow Held Since 1997; Congress Outraged

Read: Priyanka Gandhi To Shift Base To Lucknow After Receiving Eviction Notice For Govt Bungalow