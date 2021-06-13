Hardeep Puri Says Centre Ready For Talks With Farmers, States, 'no Doubt, MSP Will Stay'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday clarified doubts around the three Farm Laws asserting that the government was ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind to resolve all differences. On June 10, Puri had shared a video of how a farmer was receiving procurement money directly into his account instead of waiting to receive his share from middlemen. Highlighting the 'reality of the Farm laws', the Union Minister said that the MSP and mandi system will remain as it was for the farmers.

This is the reality of the three Farm Bills.



Punjab farmer Sdr Gurmeet Singh says how he got procurement money directly into his account & saved more by cutting out the middlemen.



MSP भी है।

मंडियाँ भी हैं।

ख़ुशियाँ भी हैं। pic.twitter.com/VawXOC5TU9 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 10, 2021

Centre ready to talk to farmers: Puri

Responding to his video, farmer leader Randeep Singh Mann questioned what 'direct benefit transfer' mode of payment had to do with Farm Laws. Replying to his query, Hardeep Singh Puri wrote that the government was ready to talk to the farmers on tax differential between mandis and private buyers, asserting that transferring money directly into the accounts of the farmers was a much better mode of payment to them

You will agree that transferring money directly into accounts of the farmers is much better than paying them through middlemen.



The three farm laws only intend to create more options for our farmers to sell their produce. https://t.co/TIEfw2CzAD — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 13, 2021

About the tax differential between mandis & private buyers, the govt is ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind to resolve all their concerns, including this one.



Have no doubt.

MSP रहेगी।

मंडियाँ रहेंगी।

किसानों की आमदनी बढ़ेगी। — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 13, 2021

Centre hikes MSP for 2021-22

Since the commencement of the farmer's agitation in November 2020, the government has been assuring that the MSP and mandi system would not be affected under the new Farm laws. To provide assurance on the MSP, the Centre earlier this week increased the minimum support price of paddy from Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1940 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year. Along with this, the MSP of other Kharif crops has also been increased. This decision was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting which was chaired by PM Modi. With an aim to encourage farmers, the Central Government has decided to increase the profit to 50% more than the production costs.

Allaying concerns of the farming community, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again reassured that the "MSP (on crops) is continuing, is being increased and will continue in future also."