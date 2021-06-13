Last Updated:

Hardeep Puri Says Centre Ready For Talks With Farmers, States, 'no Doubt, MSP Will Stay'

Since the commencement of the farmer's agitation, the government has been assuring that the MSP and mandi system would not be affected under the Farm laws.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Hardeep Singh Puri

Image- PTI


Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday clarified doubts around the three Farm Laws asserting that the government was ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind to resolve all differences. On June 10, Puri had shared a video of how a farmer was receiving procurement money directly into his account instead of waiting to receive his share from middlemen. Highlighting the 'reality of the Farm laws', the Union Minister said that the MSP and mandi system will remain as it was for the farmers. 

Centre ready to talk to farmers: Puri

Responding to his video, farmer leader Randeep Singh Mann questioned what 'direct benefit transfer' mode of payment had to do with Farm Laws. Replying to his query, Hardeep Singh Puri wrote that the government was ready to talk to the farmers on tax differential between mandis and private buyers, asserting that  transferring money directly into the accounts of the farmers was a much better mode of payment to them

READ | Farmer Union calls on protestors to postpone stir; cites COVID-19 deaths at Singhu border

Centre hikes MSP for 2021-22

Since the commencement of the farmer's agitation in November 2020, the government has been assuring that the MSP and mandi system would not be affected under the new Farm laws. To provide assurance on the MSP, the Centre earlier this week increased the minimum support price of paddy from Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1940 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year. Along with this, the MSP of other Kharif crops has also been increased. This decision was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting which was chaired by PM Modi. With an aim to encourage farmers, the Central Government has decided to increase the profit to 50% more than the production costs. 

READ | Rakesh Tikait demands COVID vaccine centres at Delhi protest sites after farmer succumbs

Allaying concerns of the farming community, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again reassured that the "MSP (on crops) is continuing, is being increased and will continue in future also."

READ | Punjab CM urges farmer union to stop protest; rejects charges of COVID mismanagement
READ | Farmer unions to gherao police stations across Haryana on June 7 over two leaders' arrest
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND