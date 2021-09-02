Hardeep Puri Says, 'Panj Pyare' Remark Shows Congress' Ignorance Towards Sikh History

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hitting out at the Congress senior leader Harish Rawat on his contentious ‘Panj Pyare’ remark, and said that his remark reflects the Congress party’s complete ignorance towards Sikh history and faith.

Slamming the Punjab Congress’s top-notch, in a tweet, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Comparing members of a political group of the party with our beloved 'Panj Pyare' by a senior Congress leader clearly shows the complete ignorance of the Congress party towards Sikh history and faith. I strongly condemn this discourtesy. "





Harish Rawat apologizes for ‘Panj Pyare’ remark

However, earlier in the day, Harish Rawat tendered an apology for his controversial 'Panj Pyare' remark directed at the state's Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Rawat landed in trouble after he compared Sidhu and four working presidents under him to 'Panj Pyare', a term of reverence for the Sikh community. Rawat's remarks invited backlash from the opposition Akali Dal & BJP, who expressed anger and said that he "hurt religious feelings."



Rawat issued an apology in a Facebook post, saying that he feels sorry for hurting public sentiment. Rawat also assured that as a punishment, he will sweep the floors of a Gurudwara after he returns to Uttarakhand.

"Sometimes while you express respect, you end up using words which are offensive. I too have made a mistake using the words 'Panj Pyare' yesterday for our honorable (Congress) president and four other working presidents. I am a student of this country's history and the leading position of the Panj Pyaras cannot be compared to anyone else. I have made this mistake and therefore I apologise for hurting people's sentiments. As atonement, I will clean a gurudwara in my state with a broom for some time," said Rawat

Congress warns Sidhu

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian National Congress warned Navjot Singh Sidhu to maintain party discipline. Harish Rawat told Sidhu that any resentment against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should be registered within the party limits and not in a public domain. Rawat warned that any criticism against the chief minister is welcomed but it must not come from any public forum. The development came as the tussle between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu continues ahead of Punjab's 2022 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/ PTI