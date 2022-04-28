Hardeep Puri Shares 'curious Case Of Telangana'; Breaks Down VAT Collection On Fuel

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday highlighted the 'curious case of Telangana', listing the state's enormous VAT collections from petrol and diesel. Puri revealed that the state imposes one of the highest VAT on petrol (35.20%) and diesel (27%) and has collected over ₹56,020 crores as VAT between 2014 and 2021. Projected to mop up ₹13,315 crores in 2021-22, the Union Minister asked where the money had gone.

— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 28, 2022

'Chowkidar nahi chor ki sarkar': TRS

Responding to Puri's tweet, ruling TRS Social Media Convenor Krishank Manne hit back at the Centre asking what it was doing with the 'loot' on fuel. "Ulta chor kotwal ko daate Mr. Puri ?" he asked. Breaking down the Central vs State tax on fuel in 2015 and 2022, he remarked that the Indian government was being run by 'chor' (thief) and not a 'chowkidar' (watchman)-- a word popularly used to refer to PM Modi.

He also cited articles from March 2021, stating that the Centre's tax collection on petrol and diesel had jumped 300% in 6 years. "300% Rise on Petrol, 700% Rise on Diesel, Government of India what are you doing with the Loot ?? Saab desh mein Chowkidaar ki Nahi Chor ki Sarkar hain," he tweeted.

300% Rise on Petrol , 700% Rise on Diesel , Government of India what are you doing with the Loot ? ?

— krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) April 28, 2022

PM Modi scathes Opposition on high fuel prices

The war of words comes after the Prime Minister called out the Opposition states for failing to act on the Centre's request to bring down the exorbitant fuel prices by reducing VAT. PM Modi stated that while the Centre had done its job by cutting the excise duty, states had failed to do their part.

Discussing how the move would help boost 'cooperative federalism', PM Modi shared how BJP-led states like Gujarat and Karnataka incurred losses running between Rs 3,500-5000 crores each due to the tax waiver. He also called out the names of 7 states, specifically requesting them to do so in the interest of their citizens.

"The Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people," said PM Modi.